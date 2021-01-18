Jules Verne Trophy – From Brest to Rio de Janeiro

For the past 36 hours, Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier’s crew on the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild have been benefiting from ideal conditions for both the men and the machine.

The six sailors are slipping along on a long port tack offshore of the Brazilian coast and should pass the latitude of Cabo Frio and Rio de Janeiro at the end of Sunday.

Indeed, despite the SE’ly breeze easing to around 12 knots since the middle of the night, they are powering southwards at an average speed of around 20 knots.

Yesterday was also very interesting purely in terms of miles in the bank as it enabled the sailors of Gitana Team to rack up a lead of over 280 miles in relation to their virtual adversary.

They have 18,229.4 nm to the finish, and are on a heading 174deg sailing at 26.1 kts.

Follow their progress at www.gitana-team.com/en

