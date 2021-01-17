Baron Benjamin de Rothschild passes away

It is with deep regret and great sadness that Gitana Team announces the death of Benjamin de Rothschild following a heart attack at his home in Pregny (Switzerland), on the afternoon of 15 January 2021.

The thoughts of the sailors and members of Gitana go out to his wife Ariane de Rothschild and his children, as well as to all his family and loved ones, to whom they extend their most sincere condolences.

Born on 30 July 1963, Benjamin de Rothschild was the son of Edmond and Nadine de Rothschild. At the head of the group created by his father since 1997, he developed it in an exceptional way during all these years.

Thanks to his commitment, Benjamin de Rothschild enabled a whole generation of sailors to express themselves on the finest boats of the time, as is the case right now for the crew of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, currently in the midst of an attempt to secure the round the world sailing record, the Jules Verne Trophy.

Gitana Team

