Prada Cup – Day 3 of the America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series

The first stage of the Prada Cup, Challenger Selection Series features a Round Robin of twelve match races.

Day 3, Sunday 17 January: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli race against Ineos Team UK, and then NYYC American Magic race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the day’s second match.

Note that after Sunady’s racing there will be a break until Friday 22 January, when the second session of the Prada Cup round robins will start.

Warning signal for first race: 15:12 hrs NZL (02:12 hrs UK).

Race Course : Course A

Weather : winds from WSW between 15 and 20 knots. Thunderstorms are expected later in the day.

Important Prada Cup race points to note:

The wind limits for the Round Robins and Semi-Final Stage – between 6.5 and 21 knots for the whole period between 9 mins and 4 mins before the start.

The Leg 1 time limit will be 12 minutes.

The “time limit” for a race will be 45 minutes.

