America’s Cup – American Magic capsize while leading Prada Cup race

The second race on day 3 of the Prada Cup provided plenty of action as American Magic suffered a spectacular capsize while heading for their first Prada series race win.

The New York YC team were hit by a vicious squall as they rounded mark 5 with a 27 sec lead ahead of Luna Rossa.

As they bore-away round the mark at 31 knots they appeared to be okay . . . but as the squall hit, they took off, bow high and then crashed down, appeared unable to release their mainsail and capsized.

All crew are safe and chase boats were quickly on the scene.

The team’s AC75 racing yacht was damaged during the incident and began taking on water. Efforts to stabilize PATRIOT and get the yacht back to shore are currently underway.

Meanwhile Luna Rossa arrived at the mark some 35 sec later and carried on past, well clear of the mark and American Magic, before completing a very careful bear-away.

Luna Rossa completed the course to take the race win.

American Magic retired.

After the capsize of American Magic this afternoon, America’s Cup Event Ltd and the Syndicate themselves activated emergency management plans.

All syndicates are assisting, with coastguard in attendance and this is being coordinated from the On Water Operations Centre.

American Magic is sincerely thankful for all of the assistance rendered to the team following today’s incident.

