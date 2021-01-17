Vendee Globe – Dalin and Burton lead the North Atlantic climb

The Doldrums did not give up the Vendée Globe leaders as easily as was initially predicted.

But first placed Charlie Dalin (Apivia) appears to have skirted round the worst of a dynamic cloud system and emerged this afternoon with his margin intact.

Dalin’s more easterly position and his timing seems to have kept him away from a nasty zone of cloud and light winds which slowed Germany’s Boris Herrmann for a period today.

He has conceded third place on the leaderboard to Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut).

British racer Miranda Merron passed Cape Horn in 22nd place, exhausted but elated after a fast, but challenging run in to the famous landmark.

The British skipper has been trying to avoid the worst of a nasty low pressure system 520 miles SE of Uruguay.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 71 – Sun 17 Jan – 21:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – – 3008 nm to finish – sailing at 9+ knots

2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 10 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 60 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 79 nm

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 81 nm

6th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 94 nm

7th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 95 nm

8th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 179 nm

9th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 191 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 618 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2676 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3917 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

