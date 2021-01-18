tech2 are 18ft Skiff NSW Champions

The tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake are the 2020-2021 NSW 18ft Skiff champions.
Tech2 took an impressive all-the-way victory in the re-sail of Race 2 of the championship on Sydney Harbour.
The need to re-sail Race 2 of the NSW Championship, due to the 40-knot winds which battered Sydney Harbour late last year, created a situation which meant that today’s race was also Race 1 of the 2020-2021 Australian Championship.
It was a double bonus for tech2, which is the defending Australian champion.
Races 2 and 3 of the Australian Championship, will be conducted next Sunday 24 January.
2020-2021 NSW 18ft Skiff champions – Final leaders (16 entries)
1st Tech2 (Jack Macartney / Charlie Wyatt / Lewis Brake) – – 5 pts
2nd Winning Group (John Winning Jnr / Dave Ewings / Dan Phillips) – – 8 pts
3rd The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett / Courtney Mahar / Charlie Gundy) – – 16 pts
4th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors (Rob Greenhalgh / Keagan York / Phil Marshall – – 16 pts
5th Yandoo (John Winning Snr / Jasper Warren / Mike Kennedy) – – 16 pts
6th Andoo (Marcus Ashley Jones / Cam Gundy / Jeronimo Harrison) – – 16 pts
Frank Quealey