Jules Verne Trophy – Edmond de Rothschild passing Madeira

The Maxi Edmond de Rothschild set sail from Brittany on Sunday, 10 January on an attempt at the Jules Verne Trophy record.

At the Monday 16:00 UTC position report, Franck Cammas, Charles Caudrelier were passing Madeira on the approach to the Canaries, sailing at 34 knots.

They have a lead of 70 nm in relation to the record set by Francis Joyon and his crew on Idec Sport.

Position of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild on Monday 11 January at 16:00 UTC:

– Ahead : 70,6 nm

– Speed : 32,3 knots

– Heading : 248 deg

Record to beat: 40 days, 23 hours and 30 minutes

Record held by Francis Joyon and his crew (Idec Sport) since 26 January 2017.

Follow their progress at www.gitana-team.com/en