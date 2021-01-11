Vendee Globe – Sebastien Destremau’s Merci has large crack in the bow

During a routine inspection of Merci, Skipper Sebastien Destremau discovered a large crack in the bow of the IMOCA at the bowsprit.

Destremau reported that he discovered a crack across the bow at the bowsprit from side to side and that the bowsprit is broken and separating from the boat.

His biggest fear is for the anchoring point for the forestay of the J2 which is there.

Angelo Lavranos, architect of the boat, has since confirmed the bowsprit is not structural to the bow of the boat. There is therefore no risk of dismasting and Merci can navigate normally with her J2.

But, Merci will probably not be able to use any of its gennakers without a serious repair to the bowsprit.

The chasing group have now eroded Yannick Bestaven’s lead to just 49 nautical miles.

Charlie Dalin, Thomas Ruyant and Damien Seguin are all continuing to sail faster than Bestaven this morning.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 65 – Mon 11 Jan – 17:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 4786 nm to finish – sailing at 5+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 49 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 130 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 137 nm

5th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 176 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 290 nm

7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY –297 nm

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 318 nm

9th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 343 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 456 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2366 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4162 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke

