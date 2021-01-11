Vendee Globe – Sebastien Destremau’s Merci has large crack in the bow

During a routine inspection of Merci, Skipper Sebastien Destremau discovered a large crack in the bow of the IMOCA at the bowsprit.
Destremau reported that he discovered a crack across the bow at the bowsprit from side to side and that the bowsprit is broken and separating from the boat.
His biggest fear is for the anchoring point for the forestay of the J2 which is there.
Angelo Lavranos, architect of the boat, has since confirmed the bowsprit is not structural to the bow of the boat. There is therefore no risk of dismasting and Merci can navigate normally with her J2.
But, Merci will probably not be able to use any of its gennakers without a serious repair to the bowsprit.
The chasing group have now eroded Yannick Bestaven’s lead to just 49 nautical miles.
Charlie Dalin, Thomas Ruyant and Damien Seguin are all continuing to sail faster than Bestaven this morning.
Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 65 – Mon 11 Jan – 17:00 hrs UK
1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 4786 nm to finish – sailing at 5+ knots
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 49 nm
3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 130 nm
4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 137 nm
5th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 176 nm
6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 290 nm
7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY –297 nm
8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 318 nm
9th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 343 nm
10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 456 nm
GBR:
17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2366 nm
22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4162 nm
Retired:
Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke