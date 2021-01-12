Charlie Dalin is new leader of Vendee Globe

Dramatic change at the front of the Vendee Globe with Charlie Dalin on APIVIA the new race leader.

After Charlie Dalin took the lead last night, this morning there are six boats within 80 nautical miles of each other.

The leading group are passing Rio de Janeiro in light breezes making between six and 12 knots. There is still more wind offshore, out to sea.

Dalin, who last led briefly on Christmas Day, is about 100 miles to the east of Bestaven who has dropped to third at about 25 miles behind the new leader.

Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) is right back in contention after being over 800 miles behind the leader when he resumed his race at Macquarie Island.

Meantime during the night Britain’s delighted Pip Hare crossed Cape Horn at 01:56hrs, close in to the famous light.

She made her first passage of the lonely rock, a key moment of a very impressive race so far.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 66 – Tue 12 Jan – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – – 4644 nm to finish – sailing at 6+ knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 7 nm

3rd FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 14 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 19 nm

5th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 37 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 78 nm

7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY –119 nm

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 126 nm

9th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 163 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 364 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2313 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4020 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke

