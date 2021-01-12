America’s Cup – Final practice racing prior to Prada Cup

A calmer day for the second and final day of AC75 practice racing before the Prada Callenger Selection Series.

Ineos Team UK were on the pace sailing against Luna Rossa, while American Magic took-on America’s Cup defenders, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Some nice video work by Georgia Schofield with the ‘Live Sail Die Team’ commentators Chris Steele and Bradley Mclaughlin.

Emirates Team New Zealand were back on the practice race course after their dramatic capsize just 24 hours prior and showed no signs of pain as they raced against American Magic.

In the Ineos, Luna Rossa pair-up it looked that the Brits had switched to straight anhedral foils on both sides, but did struggle to foil when the wind went light.

It seems that 12+ knots is required for Britannia to perform to a consistant competitive level, so fingers crossed for Friday, when they have two match-races on the day 1 of the Prada Callenger Selection Series.

They might just be in luck.

These two days of practice racing come just before the challenger teams declare their boat set-up on Wednesday (13 Jan) and then begin racing on Friday to decide who gets to actually face the Kiwi ETNZ team in the 36th America’s Cup.

