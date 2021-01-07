Brits to face American Magic in first Prada Cup Race

Ben Ainslie and Ineos Team UK will face the NYYC American Magic team in the first race of the Prada Challenger Selection Series on 15 January.

On the same day Ineos will also face the Italian team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in their second match.

The three official AC36 Challengers: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, New York Yacht Club American Magic and INEOS Team UK, will compete for the Prada Cup, awarded to the winner of the Prada Challenger Selection Series.

In the pairings for the first stage, a multiple Round Robin format, the three challengers face off against each other four times over six days.

The team with the most points at the end of the Round Robins moves directly to the PRADA Cup Final.

The remaining two teams will then compete in a best of seven wins, head-to-head, Semi-Final series between 29 January and 2 February.

The winner of the Semi-Final series moves to contest the Prada Cup Final between the 25 January and 2 February.

While the loser will leave the 36th America’s Cup competition, taking no further part in the event.

The Prada Cup Final, between the 13 and 22 February, is a best of thirteen race series.

The first team to reach seven wins will take the PRADA Cup trophy, and become the Official Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup match.

The Prada Cup winner will then race the Cup Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, from the 6 to 15 March 2021 with the winner being the first team to score seven race wins.

There will be live TV and Internet coverage of the Prada Cup racing and the 36th America’s Cup racing.

