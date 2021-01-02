How to win the 36th America’s Cup

To win the 36th America’s Cup you must first win the Prada Challenger Selection Series.

The three official AC36 Challengers: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, New York Yacht Club American Magic and INEOS Team UK, will compete for the Prada Cup, awarded to the winner of the Prada Challenger Selection Series.

The winner of the Prada Cup will challenge the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America’s Cup Match.

For the team that takes the long route to the final, it could involve 32 races to qualify to challenge ETNZ for the 36th America’s Cup.

The first stage of the Prada Cup consists of four Round Robins each of three races, starting Friday 15 January.

The Challenger with the highest score at the end of the Round Robins will qualify directly for the Prada Cup Final.

The remaining two challenger teams have to race each other in a seven-race Semifinal series,

This starts Friday 29 January, with the first to win four races qualifying for the Prada Cup Final.

At this point one of the three challengers will leave the 36th America’s Cup.

If Ineos Team UK have been unable to improve their performance on that shown in the December ACWS, than this is when they will pack up and head back home!

The 13-race Final between the two leading challenger teams, will start on Saturday 13 February 2021.

The first team to win seven races will take the Prada Cup, and qualify to compete in the 36th America’s Cup against the defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

As with the December racing there will be live TV and Internet coverage of the Prada Cup racing.

This will run for two hours daily, starting at 3pm NZL time (02:00 UK) for the Round Robins and Semi-Final.

For the Prada Cup Final from 13 February the live coverage starts from 4pm NZL time (03:00 UK).

The Challenger Selection Series winner will receive the Prada Cup and become the official Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup.

The 36th America’s Cup will then take place between the 6 and 15 March 2021.

Winner of the ‘Auld Mug’ will be the first team to win seven races.

If the Match is not completed prior to 15 March then racing will continue every day until completion – with an end date of Sunday 21 March 2021.

