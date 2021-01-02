Vendee Globe leader Yannick Bestaven rounds Cape Horn

Yannick Bestaven, skipper of Maître CoQ IV, the leader of the Vendée Globe passed Cape Horn this Saturday 2 January at 13:42hrs UTC.

He passind out of the Pacific Ocean back into the Atlantic with a lead estimated to be over 160 nautical miles over second placed Charlie Dalin (Apivia).

Bestaven has led the race since Christmas Day. In muscular conditions – winds of more than 30kts and big seas – the skipper from La Rochelle has kept up an impressive speed for his first ever rounding of Cape Horn.

He passed safely some 85 miles off the rock with an elapsed time since leaving Les Sables d’Olonne of 55 day and 22 minutes

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 56 – Sat 2 Jan – 14:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 7,078 nm to finish – sailing at 18+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 159 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 458 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 506nm

5th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 638 nm

6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 680 nm

7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 683 nm

8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 699 nm

9th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 –711 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 736 nm

11th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 740 nm

GBR:

16th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2462 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4129 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

