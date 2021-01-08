International 505 head to Bermuda for 2021 Worlds

The International 5O5 Class is banking on the Coronavirus pandemic having become a distant memory by the time of their 2021 World Championship.

The event will be held in the great Caribbean sailing venue of Bermuda from 27 October to 5 November 2021.

Class President Michael Quirk, “The event is being held very late in the year so we are optimistic Covid related travel restrictions will have subsided by then.”

“I can’t think of many better venues to head for after the restrictions are eased.”

The Bermudan Tourism Authority are providing substantial subsidies towards container costs so this looks like being a very popular event and venue.

Earlier in the year the 505 European Championships are scheduled for the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy (WPNSA) on the south coast of the UK from 16 to 20 July 2021.

At present WPNSA is operating on a restricted basis due to the National Lockdown, with only the British Sailing Team allowed to train there under the ‘elite sports’ rule.

But if the vaccines do their job then this just could be a valid event.

The World Championship Notice of Race is now available, click here . . .