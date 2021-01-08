Alexander Creswell . . . Ineos Team UK resident artist

Since May 2019 the story of INEOS TEAM UK has been captured in a series of works by celebrated watercolour artist Alexander Creswell.

Alex . . . It is certainly one of the most exciting projects I have ever worked one.

It has been amazing to see and document the minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour progress that has been made by the team over the past few years.

It’s been one of the most exhausting projects of my life, and certainly the fastest!



It has been a great privilege to note and record each moment as it happens, so often forgotten as it passes, but each one a vital part of the history of this brilliant team.

