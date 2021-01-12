Russell Coutts threatens America’s Cup broadcast coverage

Sir Russell Coutts’ SailGP organisation is reported to have threatened High Court action alleging breach of copyright over graphics used in broadcasting the 36th America’s Cup.

The New Zealnd Herald Tribune reports that, a legal notice alleging copyright infringement during the pre-Christmas racing, was sent to Animation Research Limited (ARL) and two other parties on 23 December 2020.

Coutts claims that graphics used by Sir Ian Taylor’s Animation Research for the AC75 pre-Christmas racing were in breach of copyright held by Oracle Racing and F50 League LLC, which trade as SailGP.

Taylor says he’s “deeply disappointed” that his fellow New Zealander served his company with a breach of copyright notice that could “seriously impact the coverage of both the upcoming Prada Cup and the America’s Cup itself”.

Oracle Racing and SailGP believe intellectual property associated with the Animation Research graphics was transferred to them at prior America’s Cup regattas.

The Coutts-led companies have said that if Animation Research wishes to continue to use what they claim are copied images they are willing to discuss suitable licence terms.

Russell Coutts has won the America’s Cup five times and is an Olympic gold medallist.

