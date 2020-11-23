SailGP head to Bermuda and Southern Italy for start of 2021/22 season

The SailGP organisation has announced a new schedule for the first half of its delayed second season, with the opening events now set for Bermuda and the southern Italian city of Taranto.



The opening Bermuda Grand Prix scheduled for 24-25 April 2021, presented by Hamilton Princess, will set the stage for an expanded 2021/22 season of nine events.

Following the island opener, the first-ever Italy Grand Prix will be held on 5 and 6 June in Taranto.

To ensure greater certainty and reduce travel in the early part of the 2021, San Francisco and New York will now serve as the SailGP Season 2 Grand Final, planned to take place in April 2022.

The island of Bermuda has been largely shielded from the pandemic, and due to its successful health and safety measures, is an ideal venue to restart SailGP’s global racing championship and host pre-season training.

Following the league’s restart in Bermuda, SailGP will shift to Europe – where four of its eight national teams are based – for a series of five grand prix events beginning in Taranto, Italy.

The Great Britain Grand Prix in Plymouth will then take place on 17-18 July, followed by the ROCKWOOL Denmark Grand Prix in Aarhus on 20-21 August.

Two additional European host cities will be announced with the remaining season schedule in early December.

Pre-Season Training

Prior to the season start, SailGP’s eight national teams – Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States – will use the stunning blue waters of Bermuda’s Great Sound to hone their skills during a pre-season training camp.

And, for the first time, female athletes will be included in the training as part of SailGP’s gender equity initiative.

