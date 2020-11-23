Alex Thomson video of damaged frame and required repairs

Join Alex Thomson as he shares an insight into the intricate repair work now underway onboard HUGO BOSS.

After gaining access through a small hatch during a routine inspection check, Alex found the central longitidunal frame cracked in several places and detached from the hull.

Alex has taken this video showing the extensive damage to the forward central longitidunal frame.



At the 14:00 hrs report on Monday 23 November, Alex and Hugo Boss were in fifth place 350 nm behind the Vendee Globe leader Charlie Dalin on APIVIA.

