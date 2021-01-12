Watching the Prada Cup Challenger Selection racing

First AC75 racing that has a real consequence is the Prada Challenger Selection Series commencing Friday 15 January in Auckland, New Zealand.

The three challengers – Luna Rossa, American Magic, and INEOS Team UK – will race to decide which of them will challenge Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) for the 36th America’s Cup.

This racing is scheduled to start on Friday 15 January and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Mix channel from 02:00 hrs each day.

Highlights are likely be shown on other Sky and BBC news channels later during the day, especially if the Brits do well!

All the Prada Cup and 36th America’s Cup racing will be presented in extensive live coverage available online for free on the americascup.com website, and its You Tube social pages in over 225 countries around the world.

This will include on board camera footage, Virtual Eye graphics, behind-the-scenes storytelling, race highlights and race clips.

Highlight videos and reports will also be posted on here Sailweb.co.uk each day following the races.

Related Post:

Brits to face American Magic in first Prada Cup Race

Russell Coutts threatens America’s Cup broadcast coverage