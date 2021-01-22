America’s Cup – Ineos and Luna Rossa to race while American Magic rebuild for Semi-Final

The American Magic team are working 24 hours a day to get their damaged AC75, Patriot, ready for the Prada Cup Semi finals, which start on Friday 29 January.

Following the near sinking following the capsize in her Round Robin race last Sunday, the whole team . . . shore, production, design and sailing teams are working to repair the damaged hull and refit the water damaged electrical and hydraulic systems.

Patriot skipper Terry Hutchinson believes that they can be back on the water next week in time for the next stage of the Prada Cup Challenger Selection series, the Semi-Final round-robin series.

Hutchinson revealed on local TV that they had received help from the America’s Cup defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, with the ETNZ boss Grant Dalton offering his team’s boat building facility to help American Magic get back on the water.

If they can complete the repairs in time, American Magic will face the winner of the round-robin series between Ineos Team UK and Italy’s Luna Rossa, which take place this weekend (23-24 Jan).

The first round-robin race will be between Luna Rosa and Ineos Team UK on Saturday starting at 16:00 NZT (03:00 UK).

If British team wins that race, they will go direct to the Prada Cup Finals, and Luna Rossa will face American Magic in the Semi-Final series.

If the two teams agree, then there would be no need for further racing in this stage.

But, if Luna Rossa win the race on Saturday, then both teams will take part in a ‘ghost race’ – in place of the races that should have involved American Magic.

This allows the two teams to be awarded the points for a race win over the absent American team.

Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK will then have to race on Sunday in a final race to decide the Semi-final and Final competitors.

