Vendee Globe – Louis Burton poised to take lead

Louis Burton, now up to second, is starting to see his westerly route pay a dividend.

Burton has negotiated the western side of the high pressure zone quickest and is sailing faster and back on a more direct route.

He has a narrow band of breeze to work but his position, some 70 miles north of the latitude of Charlie Dalin (Apivia), looks like he might overhaul Dalin when they converge near the Azores.

The gap will not be that much, but Burton looks like he has five knots more wind where he is.

The slightest increase in pressure allows him to pull the bow down and go faster more directly towards Les Sables d’Olonne, sailing low and more directly.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 75 – Fri 22 Jan – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – – 1881 nm to finish – sailing at 14+ knots

2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 16 nm – sailing at 17+ knots

3rd FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 58 nm

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 104 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 113 nm

6th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 136 nm

7th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 202 nm

8th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 324 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 385 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 619 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3161 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4248 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke, Sébastien Destremau

Full rankings available here . . .