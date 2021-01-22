Maxi Edmond de Rothschild damaged and out of Jules Verne Trophy record attempt

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild has abandoned her Jules Verne Trophy record attempt duwe to a damaged starboard float rudder.

The Gitana Team were positioned at 48 degrees 28 south at 12:58 UTC Friday 22 January with a lead of over 860 miles over the record when they informed their shore team of the damage and the decision to abandon the record attempt.

They have turned back and are now setting a course towards Cape Town, which is around a two-day sea passage.

They will decide whether to make a pit stop in South Africa or if continue straight back to Brittany.

Charles Caudrelier, skipper of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild with Franck Cammas, commented . . .

“It’s a massive disappointment for everyone involved! We are so sorry to have to stop here, because we really wanted to bring this Jules Verne Trophy home… for Benjamin de Rothschild, Ariane de Rothschild and all our team.”