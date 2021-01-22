Prada Cup – Day 4 of the America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series

The first stage of the Prada Cup, Challenger Selection Series features a Round Robin of twelve match races, six have now been completed.

Due to the capsize and damage to NYYC American Magic in the final race of the first round-robins, there have been some changes to the race format for this weekend’s (23-24 Jan) racing.

The next matchrace will be:

Saturday 23 January 2021 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli vs INEOS TEAM UK – Start at 16:00 NZT (03:00 UK).

After Saturday’s race two ghost races will be sailed – each team will start another race, which will be called off by officials once they have crossed the start line.

This allows the race win points to be awarded to each team as required by the Prada Cup event rules.

The Saturday racing will be shown live here . . . and on Sky Sport TV in the UK.

If necessary a final race will be held on Sunday to complete the round-robin stage:

Sunday 24 January 2021 – INEOS TEAM UK vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli – Start at 16:00 NZT (03:00 UK).

