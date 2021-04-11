36th America’s Cup – The Final Cut

A frank look-back at the 36th America’s Cup by the broadcast team of Ken Read, Shirley Robertson, and Nathan Outteridge.

The international broadcast team look back at AC36, and the four teams representing four nations, Britain, America, Italy, and New Zealand who battled it out for the Worl’d’s oldest sporting trophy on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf.

Interviews with key team members on the important moments in the event and hear Terry Hutchinson explain the Patriot capsize that possibly changed the final result and set the scene for the Italian versus Kiwi final match series.



