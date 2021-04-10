RORC Spring Series – Dawn Treader and Gentoo Triumph

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Spring Series continued on Saturday . . . Class winners were Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader and James Harayda’s Sun Fast 3300 Gentoo.

The RORC’s Spring Series continued with an inshore race in the Solent for the second race of the series, where tactics and boat handling were the keys to performance.

A course of approximately 38 nautical miles was set for the IRC fleet, and 32 nautical miles for IRC Two Handed. A north-easterly wind of 10-13 knots provided sub-planing conditions.

Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader was the winner of the IRC Class. Michael O’Donnell’s J/121 Darkwood was second.

RORC Commodore James Neville, racing HH42 Ino XXX took line honours for the class and after IRC time correction was third by just 13 seconds.

In the IRC Two-Handed Class, James Harayda racing Sun Fast 3300 Gentoo, with Dee Caffari, was first across the line and to win by 53 seconds.

Kelvin Rawlings racing Sun Fast 3300 Aries with Stuart Childerley was second. Rob Craigie racing Sun Fast 3600 Bellino with Deb Fish was third.

Reflecting the proposed Olympic status of the Two-Handed class at Paris 2024, the RORC provided Olympic coach Hugh Styles to assist the IRC Two-Handed class.

“The main aim of today’s coaching was to look at rig settings and sail trim,” commented Styles. “At this early stage in the season, teams are a little rusty, that is understandable. Understanding mast tune and sail trim techniques is a good way to start the development that can continue through the year. We will have a Zoom debrief to analyse today’s racing for all of the class.”

The RORC Spring Series comes to a conclusion with Race 3, scheduled to start on Saturday 1 May.

Full Results are available here . . .