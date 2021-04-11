New clubhouse for Sussex YC set to open

Sussex Yacht Club, formed in 1892, is a step closer to opening the doors of its new home following a handover of its new clubhouse building.

Despite the challenges caused by Covid-19, and three nationwide lockdowns, the development of the new clubhouse in Shoreham continued throughout 2020. With the interior of the building now complete the club is preparing to welcome back its members and the community of Shoreham.

The old clubhouse, open since 1950, is to be demolished later this year to make way for flood defences that will be built along the riverside.

The new building boasts fully modern facilities, and the club has honoured its history with several features that nod back to its important history in the town.



Kevin Headon, Commodore of Sussex Yacht Club, said: “The handover of our new building marks an important time for both the Sussex Yacht Club and the town of Shoreham.”

“Not only is the development allowing for improved flood protection for our community, it is also enabling improved access for cyclists and pedestrians, and providing the best possible and fully accessible facilities for our current and new members alike.”

The club expects an increase in membership enquiries this year, with watersports such as stand up paddleboarding having seen a huge surge in popularity in the last twelve months.

Sussex Yacht Club is an RYA Recognised Training Centre and an RYA Sailability centre.

Membership is open to all and includes the use of facilities in the new clubhouse, which will continue to be home to Sussex Sailability, a charity that enables people with disabilities to sail.

