Monday 12 April . . . One small step!

From Monday 12 April, England will be in Step 2 and the following will change or reopen under the Government’s Covid–19 Response − Spring 2021 guidance.

Clubs can reopen bars and catering facilities:

Hospitality will be able to open for outdoor service with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew.

The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain.

Indoor facilities and changing rooms:

Indoor sport for under 18’s will be permissible. Clubs will be able to brief or debrief a group of up to 15 under 18’s inside. However, the RYA encourages the use of virtual briefings where possible, or the use of outdoor spaces.

Changing rooms will be able to open. In order to do this clubs are advised to follow Government guidance on working safely during coronavirus for providers of grassroots sport.

Spectators are not allowed at any grassroot sport sessions or events taking place on private land. However, this does not apply to carers for disabled people, or adults needed to supervise under-18s in a safeguarding role.

This means that, where necessary, parents/guardians can help their children rig/launch/recover etc. Where it is necessary for them to be present, supervising adults should not mix with others from outside their household or support bubble.

Spectators are permitted, subject to the Rule of 6/two households, on public land e.g. the beach.

Overnight on your boat:

Overnight stays away from home in this country will be permitted in self-contained accommodation – those that do not require shared use of bathing, entry/exit, catering or sleeping facilities, though these must only be used by members of the same household.

What happens next?

The next change is Step 3, which will be no earlier than the 17 May 2021.

Under Step 3 hospitality is available indoors and restrictions on travel within England are lifted, which will allow Open Events without distance restriction.

And the final (?) step . . . Step 4 will be no earlier than 21 June 2021, when the Government hopes to be able to remove all legal limits on social contact.

