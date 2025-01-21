SB20 World Championship 2025 – New leader after day 2

Aussie Paul McCartney sailing with Will Sargent and Eddie Reid, dropped their UFD, and move into the overall lead after three further races were completed at the SB20 World Championship.

Their 1, 3, 5 scoreline gave them 26 points for day 2 after 7 races, and a one point lead from Britain’s John Pollard, with Henry Wetherell and David Chapman (5, 1, 10).

Third is now Morgan Peach with Owen Bowerman, Erini Marios and Arran Holeman (7, 2, 7) tied on 32 pts with Paul Loiseau of France (4, 5, 3).

Fifth is Mike Buchanan (2, -21, 1) with 35 pts and sixth the day 1 leader Bart Tytgat of Belgium (11, -28, 6).

Racing continues at the ONE°15 Marina in Singapore, with 55 crews competing until the 25 January.

SB20 World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 7 races (53 entries)

1st AUS 3819 Paul McCartney – – 6 -54 10.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 5.0 – – 26 pts

2nd GBR 3834 John Pollard – – -20 7.0 2.0 2.0 5.0 1.0 10.0 – – 27 pts

3rd GBR 3661 Morgan Peach – – 2 3.0 11.0 -23 7.0 2.0 7.0 – – 32 pts

4th FRA 3580 Paul Loiseau – – 4.0 5.0 -13 11.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 – – 32 pts

5th SGP 3836 Mike Buchanan – – 18.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 -21 1.0 – – 35 pts

6th BEL 3762 Bart Tytgat – – 3.0 2.0 6.0 15.0 11.0 -28 6.0 – – 43 pts

7th NED 3702 Martijn Buitenhuis – – 5.0 17.0 4.0 6.0 10.0 -19 15.0 – – 57 pts

8th GBR 3823 William Borghesi – – 17.0 14.0 1.0 5.0 21.0 -31 2.0 – – 60 pts

9th GBR 3818 Charlotte Borghesi – – 9.0 16.0 7.0 10.0 12.0 12.0 -28 – – 66 pts

10th MAS 3361 Muhammad Uzair Amin – – 7.0 1.0 26.0 -32 9.0 18.0 8.0 – – 69 pts

11th SGP 3660 Daniel Ian Toh – – -27 13.0 8.0 25.0 6.0 14.0 4.0 – – 70 pts

12th MAS 3826 Khairulnizam bin Mohd Afendy – – 13.0 9.0 20.0 8.0 8.0 13.0 -24 – – 71 pts

13th NED 3812 Marco Van Driel – – 10.0 -30 21.0 18.0 13.0 4.0 17.0 – – 83 pts

14th SGP 3800 Agoston A. Sipos – – 21.0 4.0 14.0 -54 28.0 10.0 9.0 – – 86 pts

15th SGP 3236 Ewan McEwan – – 19.0 10.0 -22 22.0 18.0 8.0 12.0 – – 89 pts

16th FRA 3245 Paola Amar – – 14.0 21.0 9.0 24.0 3.0 20.0 -28 – – 91 pts

17th SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic – – 1.0 -54 5.0 7.0 19.0 7.0 54 – – 93 pts

18th SGP 3031 Loh Jia Yi – – 15.0 12.0 15.0 20.0 -30 9.0 23.0 – – 94 pts

19th FRA 3763 Ed Russo – – 11.0 20.0 12.0 4.0 -25 25.0 25.0 – – 97 pts

20th GBR 3835 Charles Whelan – – 16.0 22.0 25.0 16.0 15.0 6.0 -54 – – 100 pts