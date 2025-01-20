Goodchild’s Vendee Globe 4th place finish ripped from his grasp

With less than 1200 miles left to the Les Sables d’Olonne finish line of his first Vendée Globe, British skipper Sam Goodchild had his chance of finishing in fourth place ripped from his grasp in a few seconds.

His IMOCA (VULNERABLE) made several involuntary gybes on a wave which ripped his mainsail from front to back at the level of the third reef.

Just before midday this Monday morning, Goodchild reported that while sailing some 120 miles SE of the Azores, with a reef and the mainsail well sheeted, the pilot gave out down a wave. The mainsail went from one side to the other breaking battens and exploding into two pieces.

The tear is quite high and he cannot take a 3rd reef, but a repair is possible. He is heading as far east as he can to try to get out of the northerly wind, to effect a repair a little later.

He immediately dropped the mainsail and quickly set up his J3 and J4 in a doubleheaded goosewing and this afternoon is making a more easterly course than his rivals.



It does not mean his Vendée Globe is over but it’s damage limitation now to get to the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne, France, in one piece.

At the time of the incident, rival Jérémie Beyou was within only one or two miles of Goodchild, and should now have a clear run for a fourth place finish.

At the time of the incident Goodchild had Paul Meilhat (Biotherm) about 100 miles behind in sixth and Nico Lunven (HOLCIM-PRB) seventh at 130 miles behind.

His biggest problem now is that the further east he goes the more he will likely end up having to sail upwind towards Les Sables d’Olonne which he cannot do efficiently without a main.