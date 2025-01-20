SB20 World Championship 2025 – Four races completed on day 1

Bart Tytgat of Belgium, with Marc Braet and Kristof Woutters leads the 2025 SB20 World Championship after four races completed on day 1.
In second place is John Pollard Britain, with Henry Wetherell and David Chapman and third is Mike Buchanan Singapore, with Darren Jones and Sam
Tiedemann.
Race winners were:
Race 1 Nils Razmilovic GBR
Race 2 Muhammad Uzair Amin MAS
Race 3 William Borghesi GBR
Race 4 Paul McCartney AUS.
SB20 World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 4 races (53 entries)
1st BEL 3762 Bart Tytgat – – 3 2 6 15 – – 26 pts
2nd GBR 3834 John Pollard – – 20 7 2 2 – – 31 pts
3rd SGP 3836 Mike Buchanan – – 18 8 3 3 – – 32 pts
4th NED 3702 Martijn Buitenhuis – – 5 17 4 6 – – 32 pts
5th FRA 3580 Paul Loiseau – – 4 5 13 11 – – 33 pts
6th GBR 3823 William Borghesi – – 17 14 1 5 – – 37 pts
7th GBR 3661 Morgan Peach – – 2 3 11 23 – – 39 pts
8th GBR 3818 Charlotte Borghesi – – 9 16 7 10 – – 42 pts
9th FRA 3763 Ed Russo – – 11 20 12 4 – – 47 pts
10th MAS 3826 Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy – – 13 9 20 8 – – 50 pts