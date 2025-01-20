SB20 World Championship 2025 – Four races completed on day 1

Bart Tytgat of Belgium, with Marc Braet and Kristof Woutters leads the 2025 SB20 World Championship after four races completed on day 1.

In second place is John Pollard Britain, with Henry Wetherell and David Chapman and third is Mike Buchanan Singapore, with Darren Jones and Sam

Tiedemann.

Race winners were:

Race 1 Nils Razmilovic GBR

Race 2 Muhammad Uzair Amin MAS

Race 3 William Borghesi GBR

Race 4 Paul McCartney AUS.

SB20 World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 4 races (53 entries)

1st BEL 3762 Bart Tytgat – – 3 2 6 15 – – 26 pts

2nd GBR 3834 John Pollard – – 20 7 2 2 – – 31 pts

3rd SGP 3836 Mike Buchanan – – 18 8 3 3 – – 32 pts

4th NED 3702 Martijn Buitenhuis – – 5 17 4 6 – – 32 pts

5th FRA 3580 Paul Loiseau – – 4 5 13 11 – – 33 pts

6th GBR 3823 William Borghesi – – 17 14 1 5 – – 37 pts

7th GBR 3661 Morgan Peach – – 2 3 11 23 – – 39 pts

8th GBR 3818 Charlotte Borghesi – – 9 16 7 10 – – 42 pts

9th FRA 3763 Ed Russo – – 11 20 12 4 – – 47 pts

10th MAS 3826 Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy – – 13 9 20 8 – – 50 pts