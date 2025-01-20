Lucky takes Monohull Line Honours and sets new Transatlantic Race Record

Bryon Ehrhart’s Juan K Maxi 88 Lucky (USA) crossed the finish line outside Port Louis Marina, Grenada on Monday 20 January 2025 at 09:19:41 UTC.

Lucky has taken Monohull Line Honours in the 2025 RORC Transatlantic Race, winning the IMA Transatlantic Trophy.

Lucky has also provisionally beaten the Monohull Race Record, eclipsing VPLP 100 Comanche’s 2022 record run by more than one hour.

Lucky crew:

Bryon Ehrhart, Antonio Cuervas mons, Brad Butterworth, Brian Giorgio, Charlie Enright, Chris Lefferdink, Daniele Raddavero, Dean Phipps, Joca Signorini, Jonathan Clough, Jonathan Rankine, Juan Vila, Peter Van Niekerk, Rodney Daniel, Sam Mason, Samuel Rosenbaum, Scott Beavis, Simon Daubney, Stuart Wilson, Will McCarthy.