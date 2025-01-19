Vendee Globe – Goodchild faces Arctic Surge in final push to the finish

British Vendee Globe skipper Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is on course for fourth place but needs to hold out through one final storm.

Now expected to finish into the Les Sables d’Olonne late on Wednesday Goodchild and his nearest rivals, including Jérémie Beyou (Charal), are attempting to outrun the approaching storm.

With about 1400nm to the finish Goodchild has been checking his boat and making sure he and it are in the best possible shape for the big last push. He is already into brisker winds of 25 knots with 45kts on the weather file and a forecast of over 50kts, with a big sea state with 7 metre waves.



The strategic options are a limited, as Nico Lunven (HOLCIM PRB) who is poised two places behind Goodchild, notes . . . “The situation is extremely complicated, because there are not many escape routes. By making a few adjustments, I could limit the winds to 40-45 knots, but this will be with short seas of 7 to 8 metres, which is not great.

“If I choose to head east, towards Madeira, I will find myself tacking close-hauled in 35-40 knots, which is not ideal either. And if I slow down, I will be caught up by the next depression coming up behind, in the Bay of Biscay. In short, we are facing a problem without a real solution.”

Some routes see a small advantage to Sam Goodchild and Beyou at the head of the group, these two skippers are best placed to try to get in past the centre of the depression.

The key question, then, is how far they will be prepared to push the boundaries: will they decide to face the strongest winds and then benefit from the best route to towards the finish?

Vendee Globe Next to finish ETA:

Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE): Between 22 Jan 5PM and 23 Jan 8AM

Jérémie Beyou (Charal): Between 22 Jan 5PM and 23 Jan 8AM

Paul Meilhat (Biotherm): 23-24 January 2025

Nicolas Lunven (HOLCIM – PRB): 23-24 January 2025

Justine Mettraux (Teamwork – Team SNEF): 24 January 2025

Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE): 24 January 2025

Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Sunday 19 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – 1397 nm to Finish

5th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1400 nm to Finish

6th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – 1547 nm to Finish

7th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – 1565 nm to Finish

8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

9th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

11th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

12th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2581 nm toFinish

13th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER