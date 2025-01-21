Paris 2024 silver medallist Pavlos Kontides voted Cyprus’ Best Athlete of the Year

Pavlos Kontides, silver medallist in the Men’s Dinghy at Paris 2024, was voted Cyprus’ Best Athlete of the Year 2024.

This is the tenth time Kontides has won the island’s most prestigious sports awards since 2012.

Kontides remains the only Olympic medallist in Cyprus’ history since the nation first participated in the Olympic Games in 1980, adding to the [Lasers] ilver he won at London 2012 with another silver last summer.

Kontides’ coach, Jozo Jakelic, was also honoured as Best Coach of the Year in Cyprus for 2024.

As a coach, Jakelic has achieved remarkable success, winning four consecutive Olympic silver medals: two with Kontides (2012, 2024) and two with Croatian sailor Tonci Stipanovic (Laser 2016, 2021).

The Cyprus Sports Writers Union, organisers of the awards, recognised Kontides’ achievements with another accolade – the newly introduced Olympic Medallist Trophy, which, which will be awarded exclusively to Olympic medallists. He was also honoured by the Association of Sports Writers of Greece (PSAT).

While accepting the Olympic Medallist Award, Kontides also expressed his hope that many more Cypriot athletes would receive this honour in the future.