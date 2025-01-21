First World Sailing Rankings for 2025 and Olympic Sailing Grand Slam Dates

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 14 January 2025
The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.
Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.
Following the announcement of the circuit last month, the launch of www.sailinggrandslam.com opens a common, standardised platform for event registration and documentation.
The Sailing Grand Slam consists of the four most iconic Olympic sailing events in Europe as well as the long standing regatta held in the host city of Los Angeles 2028:
– Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca (Mallorca, Spain), 28 March to 5 April 2025
– Semaine Olympique Française (Hyères, France), 19-26 April 2025
– Kieler Woche (Kiel, Germany), 21-29 June 2025
– Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta (Long Beach, USA), 12 to 20 July 2025
– Dutch Water Week (Almere, The Netherlands), 17-21 September 2025
The notice board section includes the publication of the first SGS Notice of Race, consisting of a common section that will apply to all regattas (except Kieler Woche, which will be added later) and a section dedicated to event-specific information.
Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 14 January 2025:
Nacra 17 Mixed:
1st ITA – Ruggero and and Caterina Banti
GBR 2nd – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Team GB)
470 Mixed:
1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman
GBR 12th – Vita Heathcote and Chris Grubb
49er Men:
1st ESP – Diego Botin Le Chever and Florian Trittel Paul
GBR 16th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes
GBR 21st – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt
49erFX Women:
1st ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (1)
GBR 8th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (Team GB) (7)
GBR 13th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris
ILCA7/Laser Men:
1st NOR – Hermann Tomasgaard
GBR 7th – Michael Beckett
ILCA6/Radial Women:
1st HUN – Maria Erdi
GBR 15th – Matilda Nicholls
IQ Foil Men:
1st AUS – Grea Morris
GBR 8th – Finn Hawkins
GBR 20th – Sam Sills
IQ Foil Women:
1st CHN – Zheng Yan
GBR 8th – Emma Wilson
GBR 23rd – Islay Watson
Formula Kite Men:
1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder
GBR 25th – Conner Bainbridge
Formula Kite Women:
1st USA – Daniela Moroz
GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge
GBR 17th – Lily Young
GBR 18th – Katie Dabson
GBR 24th – Madeleine Anderson
