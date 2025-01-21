First World Sailing Rankings for 2025 and Olympic Sailing Grand Slam Dates

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 14 January 2025

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Following the announcement of the circuit last month, the launch of www.sailinggrandslam.com opens a common, standardised platform for event registration and documentation.

The Sailing Grand Slam consists of the four most iconic Olympic sailing events in Europe as well as the long standing regatta held in the host city of Los Angeles 2028:

– Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca (Mallorca, Spain), 28 March to 5 April 2025

– Semaine Olympique Française (Hyères, France), 19-26 April 2025

– Kieler Woche (Kiel, Germany), 21-29 June 2025

– Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta (Long Beach, USA), 12 to 20 July 2025

– Dutch Water Week (Almere, The Netherlands), 17-21 September 2025

The notice board section includes the publication of the first SGS Notice of Race, consisting of a common section that will apply to all regattas (except Kieler Woche, which will be added later) and a section dedicated to event-specific information.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 14 January 2025:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st ITA – Ruggero and and Caterina Banti

GBR 2nd – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Team GB)

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman

GBR 12th – Vita Heathcote and Chris Grubb

49er Men:

1st ESP – Diego Botin Le Chever and Florian Trittel Paul

GBR 16th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes

GBR 21st – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX Women:

1st ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (1)

GBR 8th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (Team GB) (7)

GBR 13th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st NOR – Hermann Tomasgaard

GBR 7th – Michael Beckett

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st HUN – Maria Erdi

GBR 15th – Matilda Nicholls

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris

GBR 8th – Finn Hawkins

GBR 20th – Sam Sills

IQ Foil Women:

1st CHN – Zheng Yan

GBR 8th – Emma Wilson

GBR 23rd – Islay Watson

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder

GBR 25th – Conner Bainbridge

Formula Kite Women:

1st USA – Daniela Moroz

GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge

GBR 17th – Lily Young

GBR 18th – Katie Dabson

GBR 24th – Madeleine Anderson

Full Rankings available here . . .

Associated Articles:

New Olmpic Classes ‘Sailing Grand Slam Regattas’ to raise Olympic sailing’s profile