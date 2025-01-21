Sam Goodchild slips to 7th while he repairs his mainsail on approach to Vendee Globe finish

Briton Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is down to seventh Tuesday afternoon 21 Jan, Nico Lunven (HOLCIM PRB) and Paul Meilhat (Biotherm) trading fifth and sixth back and forwards twice today.

Fighting to effect a repair to his torn mainsail Goodchild has glued the two parts of his sail together and this Tuesday morning was adding the strong carbon patches on both sides of the sail which will give the mainsail strength.

He was waiting for the glue to cure before moving on to try and repair or replace his broken battens which are essential for the sail to hold a rigid shape.



Fourth placed Jérémie Beyou (Charal) is expected to finish between 23 January 10PM and 24 January 2025 8AM.

Christian Dumard, the weather consultant for the event reckons all the group from Jérémie Beyou 4th to Thomas Ruyant 9th , should cross the finish line between Thursday evening and Saturday evening.

Briton Samantha Davies is holding onto 13th place, 1719 nm from the finish.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Tuesday 21 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – 630 nm to Finish

5th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – 776 nm to Finish

6th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – 782nm to Finish

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 832 nm to Finish

8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

9th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY