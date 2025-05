Approaching the Transat Paprec finish the leading quartet, furthest north in the fleet continues to dominate.

Tuesday afternoon 1st is Wings of the Ocean, 2nd Cap St Barth, 3rd Les Étoiles Filantes and 4th Skipper Macif.

Based on current models, the Transat Paprec leaders could cross the finish line in Saint-Barthélemy on Thursday evening, 8 May or Friday morning, 9 May (local time).