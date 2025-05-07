iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games – Day 1

The iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games are officially underway in Torbole, Lake Garda.

There are 215 registered competitors from 23 nations. The event runs from 6 May to Saturday, 10 May 2025.

No British entries are registered.

Tuesday – Day 1 Leaders

U17 Girls Turkey’s Rüya Ugurlu impressed with back-to-back wins to lead the fleet, three points ahead of Israel’s Omer Hen. Another Turkish athlete, Parla Kabasakal, sits third overall and leads the U15 division.

U17 Boys Czech sailor Frantisek Burda also started strong, winning both of his races and holding a narrow lead over Germany’s Moritz Schleicher (1-2). The Netherlands’ Finn Brüll (3-2) rounds out the provisional podium.

U19 Girls Italy’s Medea Falcioni (SEF Stamura) dominated the day with two commanding victories. Teammate Francesca Maria Salerno (CCR Lauria) placed second overall with a 3rd and 2nd, while Israel’s Yaheli Leen sits in third (2-9).

U19 Boys The tightest standings of the day belong to the U19 Men’s fleet, led by France’s Leopold Brisedou (2-1), just one point ahead of Italian-Canadian Valentino Blewett (3-1). Estonia’s Aksel Haava is close behind in third (1-3).

Full results available here . . .