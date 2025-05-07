Tom Dolan retires injured from the Solo Maître CoQ series

Tom Dolan, skipper of Kingspan, forced to retire from the Solo Maître CoQ Series following an eye injury during the first race.

The Irish sailor was struck in the left eye by a rope that whipped back violently shortly after the start of the first inshore race held Tuesday in Les Sables d’Olonne.

Despite the pain, he managed to finish the race in an excellent third place, but has now had to take the difficult decision to retire — a very rare occurrence in his professional sailing career.

“In 20 years, I’ve never had anything like this happen to me. It was just bad luck, and it’s really hard for me to sign the Retirement Form today,” said Tom, visibly affected by this unexpected turn of events.

In spite of the pain, Dolan crossed the line in third place. However, after returning to shore, he was taken to the Emergency Department at the local hospital.

The attending doctor prescribed rest and, most importantly, advised him to avoid any further risk.

Thanks to the support of the Pôle Finistère Offshore Training Centre in Port-la-Forêt, Tom has secured a specialist ophthalmology appointment this Friday for a more in-depth examination.

In the meantime, he will return to Brittany by car, accompanied by his technical director, preparateur and longtime teammate Gildas Mahé, while a friend will sail his boat back to its home port.

Jules Delpech (P’tit Duc) took the first victory of the day.

Wednesday, a shorter course is planned, with the wind forecast to be lighter. Thursday is the day of the start of the 250-mile offshore race, the highlight of this 2025 edition.

Race 1 Final Leaders

1.⁠ ⁠Delpech Jules (P’TIT DUC)

2.⁠ ⁠Goron Tom (FIGARO LIBRE)

3.⁠ ⁠Dolan Tom (KINGSPAN)

4.⁠ ⁠Larnicol Yvon (Auray Quiberon By ORLABAY)

5.⁠ ⁠Morvan Paul (FRENCH TOUCH OCEAN CLUB)

6.⁠ ⁠Bothorel Léo (Centre Excellence Voile – Secours Populaire 17)