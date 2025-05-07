World Sailing Rankings update after Semaine Olympique Française

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 6 May 2025.

Following the second Olympic series regatta – Semaine Olympique Française – Britain retains three No.1 ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, Emma Wilson in the women’s IQ Foil and Eleanor Aldridge in the women’s Formula Kite.

New at a No.1 Ranking are: Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao POR in the 470, Jana Germani and Bianca Caruso ITA in the 49erFX, and Emma Plasschaert BEL in the ILCA6.

Next major ranking event are the ILCA 6 and 7 world Championships starting on the 10 May in Qingdao China, and the 470 Worlds in Gdyna Poland, from 6 June.

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)

2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (3)

470 Mixed:

1st POR – Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao (2)

GBR 8th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (6)

GBR 12th – Vita Heathcote and William Heathcote (11)

GBR 15th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (18)

49er Men:

1st POL – Dominik Buksak and Adam Glogowski (1)

GBR 11th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (15)

GBR 18th – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (21)

49erFX Women:

1st ITA – Jana Germani and Bianca Caruso (4)

GBR 4th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (6)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st ITA – Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (1)

GBR 13rd – Michael Beckett (3)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert (3)

GBR 7th – Hannah Snellgrove (6)

GBR 8th– Matilda Nicholls (8)

GBR 20th – Daisy Collingridge (32)

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)

GBR 9th – Finn Hawkins (7)

GBR 12th – Andy Brown (14)

GBR 13th – Mathew Barton (20)

IQ Foil Women:

1st GBR – Emma Wilson (1)

2nd CHN – Zheng Yan (2)

GBR 21st – Islay Watson (23)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)

GBR 21st – Sam Dickinson (24)

GBR 25th – Mattia Maini (20)

GBR 28th – Conner Bainbridge (15)

Formula Kite Women:

1st GBR – Eleanor Aldridge (1)

2nd FRA – Lauriane Nolot (2)

GBR 5th – Lily Young (8)

GBR 26th – Katie Dabson (18)

GBR 27th – Madeleine Anderson (24)

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Full Rankings available here . . .