iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games – Rain disrupts Day 2

Despite relentless rainfall, part of the day’s race program went ahead at the iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games.

Racing focused on the Upwind Sprint, starting with the U19 Men’s and Women’s fleets. The U19 Men completed three races, while the Women completed two before the wind died, leaving the rest of the day to steady rainfall.

Forecasts suggest the rain is here to stay, but the on-water teams are ready to make the most of any chance to race.

A total of 215 athletes from 23 nations are in Torbole, Lake Garda, highlighting the scale and significance of the event.

U19 Men’s Fleet

France’s Leopold Brisedou retained the overall lead, adding two first-place finishes and a discarded seventh to his earlier course racing results (2-1). Estonia’s Aksel Haava climbed to second overall with scores of 1-1-23, while Nov Kfir of Israel moved from fourth to third after securing two wins and a seventh.

U19 Women’s Fleet

The top of the leaderboard remains unchanged. Italy’s Medea Falcioni extended her winning streak with two more race victories, further solidifying her lead over compatriot Francesca Maria Salerno and Israel’s Leen Yaheli.

Medea, though officially U17, chose to compete in the U19 fleet to gain experience with the new 7.3m² sail, which is now also used in the senior category.

Full results available here . . .