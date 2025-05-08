Laurie Smith leads Dragon World Championship warm-up event

Laurie Smith sailing with Ruairidh Scott, Dave Hughes and Monica Morgan leads the Dragon Worlds Warm Up event with three wins from four races.

The pre-event taking place at the Vilamoura Sailing Centre on the south coast of Portugal has completed two days of racing, for the 25 entries.

Smith (3pts) leads from Pedro Rebelo De Andrade (9pts) of Portugal, Jan Secher (12pts) of Sweden and Jan Eckert (13pts) of Switzerland.

The Dragon World Championship by Tivoli Hotels & Resorts 2025 is being held in Vilamoura from 10 to 17 May with the first race Monday 12 May. 52 boats are entered from 17 countries.

Britain has eight entries:

GBR 192 BLUEBOTTLE – Graham Bailey

GBR 375 BLUE HAZE – Ivan Bradburry

GBR 767 FIREFLY -Stewart Reed

GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrence Smith

GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus Diederichs

GBR 831 JERBOA – Gavia Wilkinson-cox

GBR 832 STORICH – David Tabb

GBR 833 LOUISE RACING – Grant Gordon

Full results available here . . .