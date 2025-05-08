America’s Cup – Grasping at straws

The Italian America’s Cup team, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, posted a Facebook shot of their AC40 in flight titled: ‘Primo splashdown del 2025’.

While the AC sailing world waits and wonders just what form the 38th America’s Cup will take this time, even such a small sign of Cup life will be eagerly grasped as a sign that all is well.

If only the two delegated America’s Cup organisers were anywhere as near efficient as the 133 Cardinals in Rome we would be well on the way to a successful outcome.

Perhaps they should take a peek at the Papal Conclave guide, rather than the twists and turns of Robert Harris’ Conclave novel.