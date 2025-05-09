iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games – Day 3 playing catch-up

Playing catch-up, day 3 opened with the U17 fleets – both boys and girls – who had been kept ashore on Wednesday due to light winds.

They completed five back-to-back course races, followed by the U19 fleets who also completed five regular races.

The FIV Race Committee, working closely with the on-water team of Circolo Surf Torbole and the iQFOiL Y&J International Class, managed 30 starts in five hours – an outstanding effort, especially considering two-heats in the boys’ fleets.

On Friday, the fleets will be split into Gold and Silver divisions for the men’s categories.

U17 Boys

A standout day for the Netherlands: Finn Brüll and Merlin Boswijk now hold the top two spots overall. Brüll won all five races in his group, while Boswijk posted three wins and two seconds in the other. Frantisek Burda (CZE), despite scoring 1-2-1-2-2 Thursday, now sits third, tied on points with second.

U17 Girls

Rüya Ugurlu (TUR) remains unbeaten with a perfect 7 wins from 7 races. She is followed by fellow Turk Parla Kabasakal, with Omer Hen (ISR) in third.

U19 Boys

The provisional leaderboard is tied at the top between Aksel Haava (EST) and Leopold Brisedou (FRA). Italy-Canada’s Valentino Blewett is not far behind in third.

U19 Girls

Italy’s Medea Falcioni, still eligible for the U17 category, continues to dominate the U19 fleet with 8 wins from 9 races. Italy’s legacy in women’s windsurfing – Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze medals through legends like Alessandra Sensini and Marta Maggetti – is clearly in good hands.

In second is Francesca Maria Salerno, tied on points with Yfke Van Der Meer (NED), who currently sits third.

Full results available here . . .