Charlotte Yven and Hugo Dhallenne winners of the Transat Paprec

Charlotte Yven and Hugo Dhallenne on Skipper Macif, are the winners of the Transat Paprec.

Two years after her victory with Lois Berrehar, Charlotte Yven decided to start again with Hugo Dhallenne, one of the best-performing skippers in the class. Charlotte Yven is the first female skipper to win twice, and only the second sailor ever to do so, after fellow Morlaix Bay native Armel Le Cléac’h.

In fourth place was Britain’s Catherine Hunt sailing with Maël Garnier of France (Selencia-Cerfrance).

In the final straight, Yven and Hugo Dhallenne were among those who prefered a longer but faster North road. Thursday afternoon, when most of their rivals are stalled, they took advantage of an improved angle and the final race result was played there, after 18 days of sprinting.

Charlotte and Hugo kept a cool head, continued to believe in themselves in all circumstances and were thus rewarded with their triumphant arrival in Gustavia.

Romain Bouillard and Irina Gracheva (Décrochons la Lune) arrived 43 minutes later. Their spinnaker had torn, they’d lost hope—but rallied. Irina’s face radiated joy; Romain, drenched in sweat and laughing, said, “My legs are shaking!”

Then the excitement hit a new level: Cap St Barth was approaching. Over 200 boats surrounded Cindy Brin and Thomas André. Cindy is the first Saint Barth native to sail the Transat Paprec, and they finished third.

The Scottish duo Maggie Adamson and Calanach Finlayson (Solan Ocean Racing) finished 15th. The British pair Ellie Driver and Oliver Hill (Women’s Engineering Society) are expected to finish 17th later Friday.

