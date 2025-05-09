Enoshima Trophy – Olympic class 5.5 Metre

Rabicano leads 5.5 Metre Enoshima Trophy in La Spezia after opening day

Harking back to the days when the 5.5 Metre was an Olympic class, each year the Enoshima Trophy is sailed in 5.5’s that are still in the same configuration and conform to the rules applicable during the Olympic era, 1952 to 1968.

In particular they still having the rudder attached to the keel rather than separate.

The 2025 Enoshima Trophy is taking place in La Spezia, Italy, with seven classic 5.5 Metres taking part dating from 1953 to 1967.

Rabicano, helmed by Arancia Malaspina, picked up a 1, 2 and leads after two races. Manuela V, helmed by Guido Tommasi, had a 3, 1 while Grifone, helmed by Benedetta Di Salle, is third with a 2, 3.

The competition was first instigated by Dr. Herbert ‘Biwi’ Reich, who competed at the 1964 Olympic Games in Enoshima, Japan, with G-12 Subbnboana. The old Olympic triangle course is sailed and the points are awarded according to the old logarithmic way in place at the time.

Rabicano came from the drawing board of the famous Swedish designers, Einar and Carl-Eric Ohlson, and was the only boat built by Cantiere Salata of Rapallo, in Italy. Built from carvel planked mahogany, she was first certificated on 1 Jan 1967.

She was built for Agostino Straulino, the famous Italian Olympic sailor, to participate to the 1968 Olympic Games in Acapulco. However, the boat was rejected, and disappeared.

In 1981 she was sold to Gian Alberto Zanoletti, father of Ferdinando Zanoletti, president of the Museo della Barca Lariana and current owner.

Rabicano is currently owned by the museum, which is located at Pianello del Lario, on Lake Como.

Racing in La Spezia continues until Sunday 11 May

5.5 Metre Enoshima Trophy – Leaders after 2 races

1st Rabicano ITA 55 Arancia Malaspina – 1,591 pts

2nd Manuela V ITA 36 Guido Tommasi – 1,415 pts

3rd Grifone ITA 42 Benedetta Di Salle – 1,114 pts

4th Kukururu ITA 6 Giuseppe Matildi – 688 pts

5th Violetta IV ITA 21 Francesco Stefanon – 348 pts

6th Twins X ITA 32 Guido Fumagalli – 348 pts

7th Volpina III ITA 44 Stefano Cesari – 336 pts

Full results available here . . .