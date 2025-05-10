iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games – Final Day Results

The iQFOiL Youth & Junior International Games concluded in Torbole, Lake Garda.

Valentino Blewett and Medea Falcioni win in the U19 fleets; Dutch rider Brüll and Turkey’s Ugurlu top the U17 categories

U19 Men

A dominant and well-deserved win for Italian-Canadian Valentino Blewett, who was joined on the podium by France’s Leopold Brisedou in second and Switzerland’s Robin Zeley in third. The semifinal in this fleet was dramatic, with three of six sailors incurring early start penalties.

U19 Women

An intense and exciting final among the women saw several lead changes from the outset. Ultimately, Italy’s Medea Falcioni prevailed over fellow Italian Francesca Maria Salerno, who had led after a brilliant first upwind. Turkey’s Nurhayat Güven rounded out the podium in third.

U17 Men

A Dutch one-two, with Finn Brüll taking the win ahead of Merlijn Boswijk, while the Czech Republic’s Frantisek Burda claimed third.

U17 Women

Turkey topped the fleet, with Rüya Ugurlu and Parla Kabasakal finishing first and second respectively. Israel’s Noa Koren took third, and Italy’s Ginevra Giunti delivered a strong performance to place fourth, having battled through a closely contested semifinal.

Full results available here . . .

The new Medal Series format saw the top two from the preliminary series advance directly to the Grand Final, while the 3rd to 8th placed athletes raced head-to-head in knockout semifinals to claim the remaining two spots.

The leader of the overall standings entered the Grand Final with one win already on the board and needed just one more to seal victory. In all four categories, the eventual winners secured the championship by clinching that second win at the first opportunity.