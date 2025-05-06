ILCA 6 and 7 2025 World Championships Qingdao, China

The ILCA 6 and 7 Olympic classes will hold their 2025 World Championship at Qingdao, China, the site of the 2008 Olympics, from 10 to 17 May.

Britain has good memories of those Games, topping the sailing medal table with six medals including four gold. Paul Goodison won the men’s Laser gold and Penny Clark was 10th in the women’s Radial – Anna Tunnicliffe USA won gold.

Goodison went on to Foiling Moth triple World titles and American Cup team regular . . .



237 competitors from 49 nations are entered, 138 Men and 99 Women.

The entry list includes a strong British Team entry:

Men:

Michael Beckett

Finley Dickinson

Arthur Farley

James Foster

Elliot Hanson

James Percival-Cooke

Women:

Daisy Collingridge

Matilda Nicholls

Molly Sacker.