SB20 World Championship – Pollard extends lead ahead of final day

John Pollard, David Chapman and Henry Wetherell take their lead to 16 points on day 4 of the SB20 World Championship.

The British team confirmed their lead over the Australian crew of Paul McCartney sailing with Will Sargent and Eddie Reid, with the French team of Paul Loiseau, Aristide Delin, Maxime Helie and Camille Pfaff in third.

Race winners Thursday were GBR 3827 Paolo Borghesi Chris Rast and George Leonchuk now in 15th place, and GBR3823 of William Borghesi Diogo Pinto, Alfonso Leite and Rhys Jones in 11th overall. Both teams adding their second race wins.

The forecast is very “monsoony” for Friday with spells of rain and patchy wind. Two final races are expected to be held.

SB20 World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 11 races (53 entries)

1st GBR John Pollard (20) 7 2 2 5 1 10 3 3 6 2 – – 41 pts

2nd AUS Paul McCartney 6 -54 10 1 1 3 5 7 4 8 12 – – 57 pts

3rd FRA Paul Loiseau 4 5 13 11 4 5 3 6 (18) 5 10 – – 66 pts

4th GBR Morgan Peach 2 3 11 23 7 2 7 (27) 7 2 18 – – 82 pts

5th SGP Mike Buchanan 18 8 3 3 2 (21) 1 12 8 11 17 – – 83 pts

6th GBR Charlotte Borghesi 9 16 7 10 12 12 -29 10 14 4 4 – – 98 pts

7th BEL Bart Tytgat 3 2 6 15 11 (28) 6 1 21 25 9 – – 99 pts

8th MAS Mohd Afendy 13 9 20 8 8 13 (24) 8 6 16 14 – – 115 pts

9th SGP Nils Razmilovic 1 -54 5 7 19 7 54 4 5 10 5 – – 117 pts

10th FRA Paola Amar 14 21 9 24 3 20 (28) 5 13 3 7 – – 119 pts

11th GBR William Borghesi 17 14 1 5 21 31 2 -54 17 13 1 – – 122 pts