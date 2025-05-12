ILCA 6 and 7 2025 World Championships have to wait another day

The ILCA 6 and 7 classes will have to wait at least another day to start their 2025 World Championships in Qingdao, China.

Light wind, a regular Qingdao feature, prevented any racing action on the water Monday for the 237 competitors from 49 nations . . . 138 Men and 99 Women.

Rising air temperatures caused the wind to drop significantly to 3–4 knots, well below expectations. At 13:00, the Race Committee hoisted the AP flag to postpone the start.

When racing finally got underway, in the ILCA 6 fleets six start sequences were attempted on course A, but only one race was completed to the first lap before the wind faded and racing was abandoned.

All three ILCA 7 fleets attempted to start on Course B, but conditions were notably lighter than on Course A.

The Yellow Fleet managed to round Mark 1, but as the wind died, the race was abandoned. Neither the Blue nor the Red Fleets were able to complete valid races.

The World Championships will comprise three days of qualifying followed by three days of finals, with a total of 12 races deciding the Championship between 10 – 17 May..

The entry list includes a strong British Team entry:

Men:

Michael Beckett

Finley Dickinson

Arthur Farley

James Foster

Elliot Hanson

James Percival-Cooke

Women:

Daisy Collingridge

Matilda Nicholls

Molly Sacker.