Dragon World Championship – Beadsworth leads after day 1

Andy Beadsworth sailing with Simon Fry and Enes Caylak won the opening race of the 2025 Dragon World Championship.

In second is Ivan Bradburry, third Laurie Smith and fourth Klaus Diederichs.

The Dragon World Championship is being held in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Dragon World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 1 Race (50 entries)

1st TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy BEADSWORTH – – 1 pts

2nd GBR 375 DEBUTANT – Ivan BRADBURRY – – 2 pts

3rd GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrence SMITH – – 3 pts

4th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS – – 4 pts

5th GBR 833 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON – – 5 pts

6th ESP 9 DR. CHACáRTEGUI – Javier CHACARTEGUI – – 6 pts

7th DEN 410 TBA – Jens CHRISTENSEN – – 7 pts

8th POR 90 EASY – Michael Zankel ZANKEL – – 8 pts

9th POR 89 SATURN – Pedro REBELO DE ANDRADE – – 9 pts

10th ITA 79 TRANSBUNKER – Yevgen BRASLAVETS – – 10 pts

Eull results here . . .